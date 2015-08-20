USDCAD Next Week Outlook - key resistance level to be broken for beakout

W1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging: price was stopped by 1.3213 key resistance level.
- The price was formed ascending triangle pattern with 1.3213 resistance to be crossed for the bullish trend to be continuing.
- Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for the primary bullish market condition.
- Chinkou Span line is located to be above the price indicating the bullish trend to be continuing.
- Nearest support level is 1.2679.
- Nearest key resistance level is 1.3213.
If W1 price will break 1.3213 resistance level so so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
Trend: