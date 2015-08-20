USDCAD Next Week Outlook - key resistance level to be broken for beakout

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.22 09:53

Forex Weekly Outlook August 24-28 (based on forexcrunch article)

The US dollar suffered in a week that saw doom and gloom in global markets. Will this continue? German Ifo Business Climate, US CB Consumer Confidence, US Durable Goods Orders and GDP data from the US and the UK are the main highlights in Forex calendar. Join us as we explore the market-movers for this week.

The Federal Reserve released its July meeting minutes, revealing a dispute over the rate hike timing. Despite clear signals from some Fed officials calling for a rate rise in September, many policy makers still believe such a move is premature. In her capacity as the chair and the leader, Janet Yellen will be the driving force behind September’s decision. Will we see a rate hike in September? The chances look more slim with growing worries about China and fresh political uncertainty about Greece. The euro is clearly positioned as a safe haven currency and enjoys the crisis, alongside the yen. Dollar longs are on the other end.