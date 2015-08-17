GOLD Technical Analysis 2015, 16.08 - 23.08: bearish ranging within key levels

Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between the following s/r lines:

1126.67 key resistance level located below Ichimoku cloud on the border with secondary ranging and bear market rally, and 1164.81 key resistance level located on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish market condition;



1077.19 key support level located far below Ichimoku cloud in the primary bearish area of the chart.



Chinkou Span line is below the price for the ranging condition to be continuing.

D1 price - rranging bearish:

Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line for bearish market condition.

Absolute Strength indicator's data is estimating the local uptrend as the secondary market rally within the primary bearish.



Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging market condition by direction.

'Reversal' Senkou Span line as the border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located far above the market price which makes the reversal to the bullish trend to be very unlikely on this week.

Nearest key support levels is 1077.19.

Nearest key resistance levels are 1126.67 and 1164.81.

W1 price is on bearish market condition with 1077.19 support level for descending triangle pattern to be crossed for the bearish trend to be continuing.



MN price is on bearish with 1077.19 as the nearest support level for this timeframe.



If D1 price will break 1077.19 support level on close D1 bar so we may see good bearish breakdown of the price movement.

If D1 price will break 1126.67 resistance level so the price will be on local uptrend as the secondary market rally up to 1164.81 as the next level in this case.

If D1 price will break 1164.81 resistance level so the price will be reversed to the primary bullish market condition.

If not so the price will be on ranging between the levels.

Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1164.81 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1077.19 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging



Resistance

Support

1126.67 1089.61 1164.81

1082.38 N/A

1077.19

SUMMARY : bearish



: ranging