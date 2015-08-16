Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - GBP/CAD

GBP/CAD : bullish breakout. This pair is on bullish condition for ranging within consolidating levels: 2.0204 support and 2.0627 resistance. Both key levels are located far above Ichimoku cloud in the fully bullish area of the chart so we are having 3 simple scenarios for the price movement for the week:



bullish breakout in case the price breaks 2.0627 resistance,



secondary correction in case the price breaks 2.0204,

or the ranging will be continuing within the levels.



Chinkou Span line is located above the price and directed us to the bullish trend to be continuing. Intermediate resistance level is 2.0451, and if the price breaks this intermediate level on daily close bar so the possibility to the bullish breakout will be increase by the breaking 2.0627 key resistance for example.



There are the following news events which will be affected on GBP/CAD price movement for the coming week :

2015-08-17 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - International Transactions in Securities]

2015-08-18 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CPI]

2015-08-19 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]

2015-08-20 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Retail Sales]

2015-08-20 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - Wholesale Sales ]

] 2015-08-21 02:45 GMT (or 04:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Caixin Flash Manufacturing PMI ]

] 2015-08-21 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Public Sector Net Borrowing]

2015-08-21 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - CPI]