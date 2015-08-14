EUR/USD going to 1.33

In every time frame the yellow MA is locked above black MA and the eurusd price seems to be well set to reach the price level of 1.17, if not this week, at least by next week. The only worry is that the price is near the previous month's high and there is a possibility of a double top with a reversal. Started posting about the eurusd price going up much before any body thought so. Will keep posted about any chances of price going down after a double top. As of now, i believe that there is every chance that the eurusd is going up. Expect an upward spike today!