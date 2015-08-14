EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - intra-day reversal

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.14 11:28

EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP, AUD/USD - Intraday by SEB (based on efxnews article)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) made some intra-day analysis for few pairs whch may be used for the next week for example. Those pairs are the following: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP and AUD/USD. This is very short technical analysis for good s/r levels and for the direction to be followed:

EUR/USD : "The failed move below 1.1126 (and the created downside spike) keeps the short term wave pattern unclear. As long as 1.1190 remains unbroken there’s still a possibility that an upward correction ended the other day but if making way above the resistance new highs should be penciled in."





USD/JPY : "With the pair still below the mid body resistance downside risks are increasing. If also today manages to stay below 124.68 then downside risks will be even further enhanced going into next week. A move below 124.07 will likely lead to a loss of the 123.79 key support."





EUR/GBP : "The ongoing correction has still room to move a bit further north. The primary target for the move is 0.7176 with a possible extension towards the trend line at 0.7200. Once there look for offers to be returning."





AUD/USD : "After the latest rejection from the 2001 trend line the pair fell down but only to a marginally new low. Price action with no follow through selling together with a bullish divergence hints of an overly oversold market and therefore also an increasing reaction risk. Shorts should be very cautious should we break above 0.7440 (if such a move takes place today it will also create a bullish key week reversal)."



