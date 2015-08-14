EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - intra-day reversal
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - intra-day reversal

14 August 2015, 08:50
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
1 912

M5 price is located between SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or breakdown of the key reversal support/resistance levels: 1.1161 and 1.1137. Intermediate s/r levels for the price on the way to reversal ones are the following: 1.1139/1.1156.

  • If the price will break 1.1161 key reversal resistance level so we may see the bullish trend on this timeframe.
  • if price will break 1.1137 key reversal support so the bearish trend will be started.
  • if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
Support
1.11561.1139
1.11611.1137

  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.1137 support level for possible sell trade
  • Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.1161 resistance level for possible buy trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

SUMMARY : ranging

TREND : waiting for direction
#eurusd, technical analysis, price action, forex forecast