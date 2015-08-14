EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - intra-day reversal

M5 price
is located between SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period
200 (200-SMA) waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or
breakdown of the key reversal support/resistance levels: 1.1161 and 1.1137. Intermediate s/r levels for the price on the way to reversal ones are the following: 1.1139/1.1156.
- If the price will break 1.1161 key reversal resistance level so we may see the bullish trend on this timeframe.
- if price will break 1.1137 key reversal support so the bearish trend will be started.
- if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1156
|1.1139
|1.1161
|1.1137
- Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.1137 support level for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.1161 resistance level for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
