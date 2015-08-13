UBS AG: short-term strategies for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD.

UBS AG is a Swiss global financial company making currency forecasts and some prediction for EUR/USD and some other pairs. They are often publishing some trade ideas and reviews concerning technicals and fundamentals.

For example, this is their well-known prediction for USDCNY immediate after first CNY devaluation: "We now expect USDCNY trading at about 6.5 by end 2015E instead of 6.3 as previously envisaged, and 6.6 at end 2016E."

So, please find below very short ideas from UBS concerning EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD. Those idea can be valid for tomorrow and for coming week as well:

EUR/USD : "remains in the 1.0800-1.1200 range, though it has traded bid since the yuan devaluation. Stay flexible and trade the intraday moves." USDJPY : "With the market calming down in China, we think USDJPY is a buy on dips close to 124, with a stop below 123.50."

AUD/USD : "has recovered sharply after an initial fall following the yuan devaluation. Sell any rallies towards 0.7400, with a stop above 0.7425."



