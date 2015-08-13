GOLD - we are looking for $980 per ounce

Gold dropped below key support level at $1150 and for now we are looking at the next support target near $980. Historical support level for gold is $1180 which was broken as well and the price to continue falling towards the next support level at $980.







It was in March 2015 when gold fell below $1180 and traders waited for a further fall but price rebounded. And for now, the gold has fallen below $1180 and the next target for now is $980.

By the way, the gold price moved sideways for two years starting in June 2015. And between June 2013 June and January 2015 the sideways movement was below the long-term trend line with the primary bearish condition.

The bearish features on the gold chart showed that there is a good probability for the gold to break $1150 support and a continuation of the downtrend towards $980.