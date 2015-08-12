Gold going to 1500

I have marked the potential price levels to the previous levels. We saw that the 1113 level was resisted yesterday and having completed the retracement, the gold price seems to be set to go to the next price level of 1142. Obviously there is a possibility of it going to 1091.5 but the set up is indicating the possibility of 1142 more than 1091.5. Yellow MA is locked over black MA in all time frames except MN. Key fibo and ZZ levels combined with MA, indicate the upward trend, hence bought at the LOW. Keeping my BUY order open. Interestingly, eurusd also has a resistance level at around 1.142.