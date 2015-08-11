Gold going to 1500

As mentioned in my previous post https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/646368, gold price did face a resistance around 1113. As the gold price went to low of about 1094 today morning, i am not sure if the gold price will retrace to 1091.5. Even if it retraces to that level, it could on a price spike where it could be difficult to enter an order. As of now, expect the gold price to range at this 1113 price level for a day and or two and spike up. Will keep a watch for a downward spike, hence keeping the stop loss at previous month's low.