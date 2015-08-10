Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 0.7533

R3 - 0.7497

R2 - 0.7450

R1 - 0.7429

SPOT 0.7400

S1 - 0.7310

S2 - 0.7260

S3 - 0.7235

S4 - 0.7206





BUY AT 0.7360 FOR 0.7533; STOP AT 0.7310



















