Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Ideas

Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)

10 August 2015, 11:00
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
207
For today

R4 - 0.7533
R3 - 0.7497
R2 - 0.7450
R1 - 0.7429
SPOT 0.7400
S1 - 0.7310
S2 - 0.7260
S3 - 0.7235
S4 - 0.7206   

BUY AT 0.7360 FOR 0.7533; STOP AT 0.7310





#AUD/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL)