Entered a BUY order on Gold and EURUSD?

Hope you were able to enter a BUY order in all this mayhem. My heart goes out to all those who entered a stop loss near yesterday's or previous day's low in gold. Hope we learn something out of this.

I see this downward spike today, as another confirmation of the price movement upwards to 1500 in gold and 1.33 in eurusd. I am still keeping my gold BUY order open, expecting the gold price to go up. I still believe that the eurusd is going to go up as the yellow MA is locked above black MA and the price is below it near a low ZZ. This is a perfect set up to BUY low. Obviously, there are other indications from fibo and chart patterns.