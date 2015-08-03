LOCInfo Custom Monitor

LOCInfo is a monitor custom indicator which displays multiple values from different timeframes. Also it displays current Bid price, symbol, spread and ZigZag pivot levels.

LOCInfo is displaying the values listed below:

Pair, Price and Spread

5 bars back Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

4 bars back Average True Range (ATR) on all Timeframes, price distance in pips and direction

Moving Average (MA) on all Timeframes, price distance in pips, direction

Stochastic on all timeframes, value and direction

Previous day levels (Day high/low), price distance in pips

Current day levels (Day high/low), price distance in pips

ZigZag levels, price distance in pips

LOCInfo trading strategy and rules

The trading strategy rules may vary but the main idea is to sell when CCI turns down from high (positive) values and to buy when CCI turns up from low (negative) values. Confirm with other indicators. Please check the table below for more info.

Open long (buy) order when:

A yellow CCI value appeared after 4 green CCI values

Confirm with ATR on lower Timeframes (1M 2M) arrow must point up

Confirm with ATR on higher Timeframes (4H 1D) arrow must point down-sideway or up-sideway

Don't enter if the price is close to resistance level (red line on the chart)

Confirm with Moving Average and Stochastic (this is less important but sometimes useful)

Open short (sell) order when:

A yellow CCI value appeared after 4 red CCI values

Confirm with ATR on lower Timeframes (1M 2M) arrow must point down

Confirm with ATR on higher Timeframes (4H 1D) arrow must point down-sideway or up-sideway

Don't enter if the price is close to support level (green line on the chart)

Confirm with Moving Average and Stochastic (this is less important but sometimes useful)



