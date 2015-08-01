Oil prices

were down

in Asia,

makin

Friday,

after

the OPEC

cartel

indicated

it will

maintain

the level of

peak

production

now, while

a

stronger

dollar

also led to

a

decrease in

pressure

.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil , West Texas Intermediate for September delivery was down 32 cents to $ 48,20 and Brent crude for September was down 24 cents to $ 53,07 a barrel in afternoon trade .

The second contract was plummeting Thursday , which closed the two-day consecutive rise . OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah El- Badri said , OPEC will not reduce its production with the fall in the price .

Speaking in Moscow after meeting with Russia 's Energy Minister , Thursday , he said , the cartel was "not ready" to reduce production, which now range up to 30 million barrels per day .

Analysts said , the statement pointed out that OPEC was determined to defend its market share while facing competition from U.S. shale oil .