Daily Technical Strategist On GBPUSD

GBPUSD: Outlook Remains Higher On Corrective Recovery

GBPUSD: Having continued to hold on to its recovery bias by extending its strength during Wednesday trading session, further move higher is expected. On the upside, resistance resides at the 1.5700 level with a break aiming at the 1.5750 level. A violation will aim at the 1.5800 level and possibly higher towards the 1.5850 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher supporting this view. On the downside, support lies at the 1.5600 level where a break if seen will aim at the 1.5550 level. A break of here will turn attention to the 1.5500 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.5450 level. On the whole, GBP looks to retain its recovery bias.