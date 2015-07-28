Pound surges after release of UK GDP

The pound jumped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after data showed that the U.K. economy expanded in line with expectations in the second quarter.



GBP/USD hit 1.5580 during European morning trade, the session high; the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.5578, adding 0.13%.

Sterling was also higher against the euro with EUR/GBP declining to 0.7123.



U.K. economic growth picked up in the second quarter of the year, buoyed by a big jump in oil and gas production, official figures have indicated Tuesday.

The economy expanded by an estimated 0.7% in the April to June period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. That compared with growth of 0.4% in the first quarter of the year.

Year-over-year, U.K. economic growth expanded 2.6% in the second quarter, matching expectations and higher than the same period a year earlier.



In the first quarter of 2015, the U.K. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9%.

"After a slowdown in the first quarter of 2015, overall GDP growth has returned to that typical of the previous two years," said ONS chief economist Joe Grice.