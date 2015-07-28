Crude Oil Weekly Outlook - breakdown to be started with triangle pattern to be broken

Weekly price is on bearish market condition with below of 100-period SMA and 200-period SMA:



the price is crossing 54.26 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing;

triangle pattern was broken by price for good possible breakdown of the price movement;

next support levels to be broken are 51.39 (W1), 50.20 and 45.17;



Nearest support levels are 51.39 (W1) and 45.17 (W1);

Nearest resistance levels are 66.32 (W1) and 86.37 (W1).

Resistance

Support

66.32 (W1)

50.20 (W1)

86.37 (W1)

45.17 (W1)

if weekly price breaks 66.32 resistance so we may see the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition;



if weekly price breaks 45.17 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing without ranging up to the new 'bottom' to be forming;



if not so the price will be moved within the channel of 66.32 and 45.17.




