Wall Street made $25 billion on bonus day

It's still raining benjamins at Wall Street banks on bonus day. The average bonus for Wall Street employees in New York City was $146,200 last year, down 9% from the payday in 2014, according to the city's comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli. Altogether, employees on Wall Street made $25 billion just on bonus day. Bonuses have declined for two straight years and they're way down from the peak in 2006 when brokers and traders got paid an average of $191,000. Still, Wall Street bonuses have skyrocketed over the last 30 years, a fact that... READ MORE