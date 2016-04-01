Former Wall Street trader explains why he's happier living in the suburbs than in a $9,300-a-month Manhattan apartment

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In 2003, Turney Duff's total compensation amounted to $1.9 million. At the time, he was the head trader at Argus Partners, a multi-billion dollar fund focused on health care stocks. Today, his life looks very different. "I'm living in the middle of Long Island, which is not my first choice," he told James Altucher on a recent podcast. "I'm paying $1,300 a month in rent for the first floor of a split floor house. I'm driving a busted up Honda Civic hybrid ... I try to get a little bit of writing done each day. And I've never been happier." Finance was never part of Duff's life plan. "I have no ... READ MORE