Dollar USD Old Resistance Line Provides Support

Daily

Chart Prepared by Jamie Saettele, CMT

Mechanize exchanges with Mirror Trader and see thoughts on other USD crosses

- "The last a few July's have been critical for USDOLLAR. An essential top enlisted in July 2013. In 2014 (low was June 30th and rally started on 7/2), a critical low framed. The list is not at a pattern amazing but rather it is at a critical specialized level; the 61.8% retracement of the June decay and incline resistance." The push over the line that stretches out off of the April-June high invalidates anything bearish. Look for backing at 11970. A drop underneath 11918 (regarded as the breakout day low) would demonstrate that this breakout was 'false'.

About the PAM (Price Action Master) EA Series : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5998

Recomonded Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111924