EUR/USD shoots to highs near 1.0960

After a brief automatic to the 1.0920 zone, or session lows, the pair has figured out how to recapture the upside energy and test the upper bound of the every day go in this way. The purchasing enthusiasm around the EUR post-Greek vote is currently stretching out into the European session, uncovering week by week beat around 1.0960.Again a level docket in the euro territory – just Consumer Confidence is expected – will leave the pair's value activity to the more extensive danger ravenousness patterns and the US schedule, with Initial Claims expected at 280K.

EUR/USD levels to observe



At the moment the pair is up 0.20% at 1.0951 with the next hurdle at 1.0968 (high Jul.22) ahead of 1.1036 (high Jul.15) and finally 1.1086 (high Jul.14). On the flip side, a breakdown of 1.0892 (low Jul.22) would aim for 1.0812 (low Jul.21) and then 1.0789 (low Apr.25).



