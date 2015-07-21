Aussie down as central bank signals it should weaken further

On Tuesday the Australian dollar dropped in Asia after the Reserve Bank of Australia suggested the currency should weaken further.

The minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy review released earlier said the overall economic growth in the second quarter and the Australian dollar exchange rate will be essential for the monetary policy stance with current conditions making the record low 2% the right stance for now.



On July 7, the RBA left the cash rate at 2.0% and issued a statement similar to June, repeating the view that its future monetary policy moves will be influenced by incoming data and financial conditions.

AUD/USD hit 0.7349, down 0.29%.

Elsewhere in Asia, minutes of the Bank of Japan's June monetary policy meeting released Tuesday showed that the bank's board was largely in agreement that prices will be higher in the longer term, though one member said it would be moderately reflected in consumer inflation.

However, other members said the influence of the quantitative easing to buy 80 trillion yen of mostly government bonds yearly has had a significant impact on the economy, higher prices are spreading and are also spurred by higher wages.

Board member Takahide Kiuchi has been the only one to urge for the easing program to be scaled back to ¥45 trillion.

At 2215 (1315 GMT), the BoJ will publish a speech by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at the Amartya Sen Lecture in Bangkok hosted by Cambridge Society of Thailand.

The greenback has been higher across the board with USD/JPY last trading at 124.43, up 0.12%.

