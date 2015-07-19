All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading EURJPY 19 July 2015, 15:30 chartist77 0 109 EURJPY D1 shooting star did well. Awaiting more signals from proprietary Trapped Traders signal. #eurjpy Source To add comments, please log in or register Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets Analytics & Forecasts 295 0 How Does a Carry Trade EA Work? (SwapSlap EA) Trading Ideas 760 0 3 RiskKILLER Results Update Trading Systems 182 0 WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 317 0 Trading JPY Pairs with IQ FX GANN LEVELS indicator! Analytics & Forecasts 369 0 1 #EURJPY: Detailed Structure Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 323 0 #EURJPY: Detailed Structure Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 359 0 Free Profitable Forex Newsletter, April 01: 🔊 Rare Situation On EURJPY 👉 Aiming To BUY On Double Harmonic Support Analytics & Forecasts 337 2 1 Revisiting SHORT EURJPY After Double Bearish Candle Forecasts 295 0 2 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 17 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 18 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 25 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 22 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 31 0 205 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 55 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 37 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB