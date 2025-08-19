Stop Hunting in Forex: Protect Your EA

If your stops keep getting hit to the pip — it’s not bad luck.

What Is Stop Hunting?

Stop hunting happens when price spikes just far enough to trigger your stop loss… and then reverses in the original trade direction.

It feels personal.

It isn’t — but it’s often structural.

Stop hunting can be caused by:

Liquidity grabs by big players who need volume to enter large positions

by big players who need volume to enter large positions Natural volatility around obvious support/resistance

around obvious support/resistance Spread widening during low-liquidity times or news releases

For traders, it’s frustrating. For EAs, it’s fatal if the logic doesn’t account for it.

Why EAs Are Vulnerable to Stop Hunting

Many EAs place stops at round numbers or recent highs/lows — the exact places market makers expect.

or — the exact places market makers expect. Scalping bots are especially exposed because they work with tight stops in volatile moments.

Backtests often don’t simulate real spread widening, so the problem stays hidden until live trading.

How to Protect Your EA from Stop Hunting

✅ 1. Wider, Smarter Stop Placement

Avoid obvious levels. Use ATR (Average True Range) or volatility-based stops that adjust to current market conditions.

✅ 2. Dynamic Trade Filters

Skip trades just before major news or during extremely low liquidity (e.g., rollover times).

✅ 3. Broker Selection

Choose brokers with transparent execution, low spread widening, and real ECN/STP feeds.

✅ 4. Multi-Layer Risk Control

Combine a volatility filter with equity protection, so one spike doesn’t wipe out your day.

Our EA’s Anti-Stop-Hunting Design

When building the DoIt GBP Master, we:

Integrated volatility filters to avoid choppy, low-liquidity conditions.

to avoid choppy, low-liquidity conditions. Placed stops dynamically, away from “stop clusters.”

Tested across brokers with variable spread simulations.

Result: far fewer “perfect stop-outs” and a smoother equity curve in real accounts.

Extra Tip for Manual & EA Traders

If you notice repeated stop-outs by just a few pips:

Review historical spread data at that time of day

Test the same setup with a slightly wider stop or adjusted entry

Don’t just “move the stop” emotionally — change it in the system rules

🧲 Free Checklist – Spot Dangerous EAs Before You Buy

Avoid bots that will get slaughtered by stop hunting:

👉 Download the Real-World EA Survival Test (PDF)

🔽 Test an EA Built for Real-World Execution

👉 DoIt GBP Master – Low Drawdown, Smart Risk Logic





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