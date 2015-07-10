Last word about EUR and Greece from Morgan Stanley

The EUR/USD soared 150 points today to trade at 1.1187 after the Greek government submitted a credible through plan to the Eurogroup and their creditors. The plan is being taken seriously by Euro leaders with all comments on a positive note.

The euro was bolstered by signs the reform plan submitted by Greece late Thursday may be met with approval by its creditors and other European leaders. Greece’s creditors could deliver an assessment on the country’s eligibility for a new bailout as early as Friday.

“Perhaps the silver lining to the still-unresolved Greek saga is that European policy makers may finally begin to tackle the structural weakness of the current set-up and may begin to create pan-European solutions to keep the monetary union intact,” wrote Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, in a note.

Greece’s creditor institutions could make an assessment on the country’s eligibility for new bailout on Friday, a Eurozone official said, as a deadline to avoid a possible Greek financial meltdown draws near.

The institutions that have been overseeing Greece’s bailouts — the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund — may come out Friday with their assessment of Greece’s request for help from the eurozone’s rescue fund, said a spokesman for the chairman of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers.

That assessment will also take into account the latest overhaul proposals from Greece, the spokesman added.