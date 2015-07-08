Plunging Chinese shares boost demand for safe-haven yen

The yen was sharply higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as dramatic plunge in Chinese equities spurred demand for safe-haven.

The yen was trading close to one-month highs against the euro, with EUR/JPY last trading at 134.30998, down 0.71%.

USD/JPY was last at 121.64 falling 0.72%.



Chinese shares continued its fall on Wednesday, despite renewed regulatory measures to restore investors' damaged confidence.

Concerns over a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy fueled the selloff. Worries over risks to financial stability from the turmoil in the market also played their role.



The euro was buoyed by hopes of a deal between Greece and its creditors, as the cash-strapped country has been given a new deadline to present proposals to its creditors.

"The final deadline ends this week," European Council President Donald Tusk said after emergency talks in Brussels.

There, Greece has been given an ultimatum: either there will be a deal or Greece and its banks face the prospect of going bust on Monday.