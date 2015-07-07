Crude oil price Freefall 7.7%

Crude oil is the largest selling actions return experienced in five months. Crude oil prices fell 8 percent because of the rejection of the bailout of Greece 's debt and the China stock market terkontraksi .

Adding to the pressure on oil, Iran and countries of barant will to meet the nuclear agreement with a deadline of July 7. If sanctions against Tehran to subside, then it can bring more supply to the market.

"With the number of elements of a bearish market overload now, only support has a seasonal demand against gasoline, " said analysts at the New York hedge fund energy Again Capital, John Kilduff .

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 , down , USD4,40 or 7.7 percent to USD52,53 per barrel. This is the largest percentage decline for U.S. crude oil since the beginning of February. While Brent crude LCOc1 settled down , , USD3,78 or 6.3 percent to USD56,54 per barrel.

Commodities also sucked into the chaos of the market due to the fall in the Chinese stock market . CSI300 fell as much as 30 percent since June because the economy is growing at the slowest pace in a decade.