Something to Read - 'Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom'

Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom



by Steve Sjuggerud

Most people are only a few thousand dollars a month away from financial freedom. Financial freedom is not about millions of dollars in the bank--it's simply about generating investment income that exceeds your cost of living. Once you're there, you're financially free!

Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom shows you how to get there, from how to invest wisely and protect what you earn to proven techniques for developing sources of regular income to cover your expenses and achieve financial independence. Inside, you'll discover:

The fastest and easiest way to get out of debt without pinching pennies

Simple models that tell you how and when to invest in stocks, bonds, gold, and real estate

Van Tharp's legendary risk-control techniques--How the world's most profitable investors reduce their risk and leave their wealth-generating potential unlimited

People achieve financial freedom every day--now it's your turn. Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom shares the secrets of how you can achieve financial freedom by determining your "financial freedom number," making the right investment moves, and accepting nothing less than absolute success. From its risk-controlling investment strategies to its "Why didn't I think of that?" money-management techniques, you'll learn a financial program designed to make you the master of your money, instead of its slave.



Written by world-renowned financial advisors Van K. Tharp, D.R. Barton, and Steve Sjuggerud, who have used these techniques to free themselves and thousands of others from jobs that barely cover expenses, this book describes:

Your Personal Financial Freedom Number--How to build passive monthly income that frees you from the workplace

Specific strategies for transforming your assets from money pits to money producers

Stock market strategies that produce profits in all market environments, even major bear markets.

The Max Yield Strategy--A once-a-year system for safe, double-digit profits

Three proven real estate strategies for generating instant equity, long-term income, or both

Is your current plan is to spend your life working 50 or more hours a week and then saving your nickels until you retire to a modest, fixed income? You're not alone. But it might surprise you to discover just how many people are now actively taking the steps to achieve financial freedom that are contained in this book.