Poll: Greeks inclined to vote 'Yes', in favor of further cuts

A poll showed more Greeks are leaning to accept deeper cuts - against the government’s call to vote against creditors’ terms for more aid.



“Come Monday, the Greek government will be at the negotiating table after the referendum, with better terms for the Greek people,” Tsipras said in a Twitter message posted as he spoke on national television. “A popular verdict is much stronger than the will of a government.”

If it means staying in the European Union, the majority of the country's citizens may be willing to vote against the very government they elected five months ago to take a stand against austerity.

A GPO survey cited by euro2day.gr said 47 percent of people are inclined toward a “yes” vote, with those in the “no” territory not far behind with 43 percent.



On Tuesday GPO interviewed 1,000 adults, four days after Tsipras’s call for referendum. There is a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Greek Prime Minister announced a bank holiday over the weekend, and the lenders are to remain shut possibly until after the referendum.

The European Central Bank blocked their liquidity lifeline, and on Wednesday decided to keep the emergency funding at the same level.

The queue of pensioners in Athens at the few banks that are still open these days underscored the country’s plight, says Bloomberg.



At 7 a.m., a few dozen pensioners were outside a central branch of the National Bank of Greece. They were to withdraw a maximum of 120 euros ($133), compared with the average monthly payment of about 600 euros. Many received nothing after being told only those with last names from letters A to K would get paid.