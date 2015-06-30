Danske Bank - 'Buy SEK, NOK, CHF And Sell NZD, USD, CAD this week'
30 June 2015, 15:11
- This week the scorecard recommends buying SEK, NOK and CHF, and
selling NZD, USD and CAD (see suggested weights in portfolio in table
below).
- The recommendation to buy the Scandies and the
Swissie derives largely from last week’s dire performance (i.e. a mean
reversion argument) and fits neatly with the likelihood that risk-off
sentiment will dominate markets at the start of what looks set to be a
chaotic week for Greece. NOK is also favoured due to positioning and the
risk premium component.
- While the scorecard suggests selling
USD this week due to technicals, last week’s price action and still
stretched positioning, we note in relation to the latter component that
IMM data actually suggests that there should be room to add to longs in
USD as we are still some way off the highs for the year, see IMM
Positioning: Still decent room for USD longs to be added.
- Last
week’s signals resulted in a close to 2% gain. The short EUR
position in particular performed well due to the sell-off in EUR
crosses this morning as Grexit risk has intensified.