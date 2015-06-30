Does upbeat U.K. data mean sooner rate hikes?

According to revised figures released Tuesday, the U.K. economy grew by 2.9 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from the same time last year – the sort of growth level that economists took for granted pre-credit crisis, says CNBC.



U.K. consumers seem to respond, as research agency GfK showed confidence back at levels not seen for more than a decade - "a real post-election bounce that's put a spring in the step of consumers across the U.K.," says Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.

With weak inflation aiding to keep the costs of the weekly shop down, real household disposable income climbed by 4.5 percent in the first three months of 2015, the fastest rate since the second quarter of 2001.



There are also positive signs from business investment, which was up 5.7 percent in the first quarter from the same time in 2014.

