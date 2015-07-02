Citibank about levels for EUR/USD to watch into Greek Referendum - downside bias
2 July 2015, 21:11
"We doubt that sufficient progress may be achieved in the next few days to suspend the referendum.

Any negotiation after the referendum is likely to shift to the approval of a third bailout programme, potentially to cover financing needs up to 2016-17.

The NO lead is likely to shrink further, as capital controls become increasingly disruptive, doubts about PM Tsipras negotiating strategy rise and intra-party tensions within Syriza become increasingly apparent."

'EUR/USD may range trade between 1.0953 -1.1277, with downside bias.'

