Citibank about levels for EUR/USD to watch into Greek Referendum - downside bias

"We doubt that sufficient progress may be achieved in the next few days to suspend the referendum.
Any negotiation after the referendum is likely to shift to the approval of a third bailout programme, potentially to cover financing needs up to 2016-17.
The NO lead is likely to shrink further, as capital controls become increasingly disruptive, doubts about PM Tsipras negotiating strategy rise and intra-party tensions within Syriza become increasingly apparent."
'EUR/USD may range trade between 1.0953 -1.1277, with downside bias.'