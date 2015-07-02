Dollar stronger ahead of series of U.S. data; European stocks higher

On Thursday the greenback edged higher as investors awaited a flurry of U.S. data later in the day, including the closely watched government nonfarm payrolls report, which could underline expectations for a rate hike.

Data to be released today:

8:30 am Employment change (000's) Jun



8:30 am Unemployment rate Jun



8:30 am Initial jobless claims June 27



10:00 am Factory orders May

The dollar index was slightly higher at 96.377.



The greenback edged lower against the euro with EUR/USD climbing 0.13% to 1.1067.

The dollar broke through the psychological level of 123 yen to settle at 123.55 in early European trade.



European stocks edged higher Thursday, with investors still nervously watching Greece’s negotiations with its creditors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.1% in early trade. The index rose 1.5% on Wednesday after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pitched a compromise to extend Greece’s bailout.

In bond markets, safe-haven German debt dropped some of its recent gains. The 10-year German Bund yield climbed 0.04 percentage point to 0.85%. Yields rise as prices fall.