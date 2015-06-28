Wall Street Varies

New York, ( Analysis ). Wall Street ends vary on Friday ( Saturday morning EST ), with sports gear giant Nike lifted the Dow into positive territory , while disappointing results from chip -maker Micron Technology pushed the Nasdaq into the red. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56,66 points ( 0.32 percent) to close at 17.947 .02 .

The index is a broad-based S&P 500 slumped 0.70 points ( 0.03 percent ) to end at 1,853 52,55,61 , while the Nasdaq technology composite index down 31,68 points ( 0,62 percent ) to 5.080 .51 . Nike jumped 4.3 per cent led the Dow since its profits for the quarter that ended May 31 , up 21.6 percent to 865 million u.s. dollars .

But Micron 's profit plummeted 18.2 percent because a white garment for the third quarter plummeted 39 percent of personal computer sales hit a lower . Other chip manufacturers are listed on the Nasdaq also fell , including Dow components Intel , weakened , 3.0 percent.