0
155
Wall Street Varies
New York, (Analysis). Wall Street ends vary on Friday (Saturday morning EST), with sports gear giant Nike lifted the Dow into positive territory, while disappointing results from chip-maker Micron Technology pushed the Nasdaq into the red. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56,66 points (0.32 percent) to close at 17.947 .02.
The index is a broad-based S&P 500 slumped 0.70 points (0.03 percent) to end at 1,853 52,55,61, while the Nasdaq technology composite index down 31,68 points (0,62 percent) to 5.080 .51. Nike jumped 4.3 per cent led the Dow since its profits for the quarter that ended May 31, up 21.6 percent to 865 million u.s. dollars.
But Micron's profit plummeted 18.2 percent because a white garment for the third quarter plummeted 39 percent of personal computer sales hit a lower. Other chip manufacturers are listed on the Nasdaq also fell, including Dow components Intel, weakened, 3.0 percent.
The broader market was weighed down by worries that Greece could default (default) on the loan, said analysts. The Government of Greece refused the latest proposal from its international creditors, leaving little time to reach an agreement ahead of the June 30 deadline to repay a loan of 1.5 billion euros (1.7 billion dollars) to the IMF.
Seemore Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434