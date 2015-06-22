All Blogs / My Trading / Statistics All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Statistics Super TEST for MT4: +735 465% per one week! 22 June 2015, 10:15 Aleh Sasonka 2 303 #scalping, Trading Strategies, profit, test Source samuelqamar 2015.12.30 08:13 #1 HI ALEH SASONKAHHOW ARE YOU HOW I ACN GET THIS PROFIT AND WHERE IHAVE TO DEPOSIT 200$ SO I CAN START GETTING ALSO SAME 735 OR 465 % PER WEEKPL REPLY OR CALL 00971554743201 SKYPE ID samuel.timothy4 Aleh Sasonka 2015.12.30 11:40 #2 samuelqamar: HOW ARE YOU HOW I ACN GET THIS PROFIT Unfortunately this strategy shows beautiful results only when tests on history with gross modeling. To add comments, please log in or register Exceeding 1000% Growth: An In-Depth Case Study of the Golden Nights MT5 Signal Trading Strategies 100 0 1 🔥 $3,453 Profits Scalping GOLD M5 Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' Scalping 241 0 Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis Indicator Strategy Guide Trading Strategies 232 0 The BEST W.D.Gann Trading Strategy Trading Strategies 259 0 Ratio X Trading Systems: The Ultimate MT5 Arsenal Neural Networks 173 0 1 A simple way to trade breakouts without overtrading: Breakout Quality Score Trading Systems 143 0 Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor (News/Volatility Filter Status Bar) Analytics & Forecasts 130 0 Lot Size Calculator for MT4 Scalping Scalping 255 0 1 [GUIDE] Optimal Settings & Critical Rules for HelloThailand Gold Sniper Trading Systems 138 0 Black Friday Deal – Autoritm 50% OFF Analytics & Forecasts 241 0 Keltner Channels Buy Sell Alerts My Trading 8 0 FOR FREE - Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator My Trading 16 0 🔥 Titanium Flux EA — XAUUSD | LIVE PERFORMANCE Statistics 13 0 📊 TOL LANGIT ETF – Strategy Comparison (Real Data) Trading Strategies 40 0 1 Breaking Down the Barrier Trading Strategies 37 0 Prompt Engineering for Traders: How to Talk to AI to Get Profitable Code Trading Strategies 35 0 Should You Let AI Trade for You or Just Advise You? (The 2026 Decision) My Trading 45 0 Ai Breakout X Trading Strategies 62 0 1 HyperTrend Indicator My Trading 53 0 The "Witching Hour" in Algo-Trading: Why Your EA Fails at 00:00 (And How to Fix It) Trading Systems 58 0 $4,641 Profit By 'Nested Zones' Strategy Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' Scalping 41 0 234 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 150 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 138 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB