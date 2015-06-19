Weekly digest June 15-19: Main coverage, from Greece's woes to gold's possible reaction to Grexit
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest June 15-19: Main coverage, from Greece's woes to gold's possible reaction to Grexit

19 June 2015, 15:08
Alice F
Alice F
0
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Greece approaches default as no deal has been reached. Will the Monday meeting with its creditors be fruitful?

This week's main events, analysis

Currency market news

Commodity market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#gold, Grexit, economy news, Troika, Greek crisis