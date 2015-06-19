Weekly digest June 15-19: Main coverage, from Greece's woes to gold's possible reaction to Grexit

0
963
Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Greece approaches default as no deal has been reached. Will the Monday meeting with its creditors be fruitful?
- Bloomberg: Greece Stares Into Unknown as Tsipras Insists a Deal Can Be Done
- BBC News: Greek debt: Fears grow over Greek banks' health
- MarketWatch: Will Greek banks open on Monday?
- Kitco News: Greece Remains On The Front Burner
- Guardian: Greek crisis: ECB provides more emergency help to avert bank run - reports
- Guardian: Would an Argentina-style cure work for Greece? Probably not
- Forbes: Greece Blames Everyone But Itself In Negotiations
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB to decide whether to support Greek banks; Austria shows solidarity with Greece
- Bloomberg: ECB Said to Confer on Emergency Greek Aid Amid Cash Flight
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Gold's reaction to Grexit difficult to predict; Euro will either rally or plunge
This week's main events, analysis
- Bloomberg: ECB Hands 74 Billion Euros to Banks as Lending Shows Upturn
- MQL5 Blogs: ECJ says ECB bond buying is compatible with EU law, adds to sense ECB is winning political debate with Germany
- Bloomberg: Deflation No More? Draghi Loves What the Weak Euro Is Doing
- Deutsche Welle: The eurozone crisis by the numbers
- MQL5 Blogs: Swiss economy, on the verge of its first recession in six years. Thanks, franc!
- MarketWatch: While Hatzius pushes Fed call to December, many economists stay at September
- CNBC: Putin: Russia has avoided ‘deep crisis’, despite sanctions
- Bloomberg: Russians Live Without Parmesan as Italy Pays Sanctions Price
- MQL5 Blogs: China's stocks tumble, as IPOs drain cash from market; Analysts warn of bubble
- CNBC: Chinese stocks suffer 'healthy correction'
- MQL5 Blogs: Free trade agreement signed between Australia and China; the latter seems to benefit the most
- MQL5 Blogs: Brussels to take new steps in fighting tax evasion; posts blacklist of 'non-cooperative' countries
- Telegraph: How the lessons of Waterloo still echo through today's economy
Currency market news
- MarketWatch: Currency traders bide time, wait for Greece to cliff-dive
- MQL5 Blogs: BNP Paribas about post-FOMC: 'The Fed’s June statement and press conference failed to provide a catalyst for renewed USD gains'
- MQL5 Blogs: Swiss National Bank leaves deposit rate unchanged, as was expected; Franc surges
- CNBC: Bitcoin: Is it really ripe for a Greek rally?
- Bloomberg: Kuroda Says Yen’s Slump Isn’t Crimping BOJ’s Policy Flexibility
Commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold rallies on weak dollar, but gains capped as rate hike is still on the table - Analysts
- MarketWatch: Why $1,200 is important for gold
- Kitco News: Gold To End The Year Over $1,200/oz - RBC's Gero IPMI Survey
- MQL5 Blogs: HSBC: Emerging-market demand changes nature of bullion market
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Rising interest rates may not be harmful for gold - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: Platinum hits multi-year lows, analysts urge to buy it
- Forbes: How Would The Iran Nuclear Deal Impact Oil Prices?
Company news
- Forbes: High Yield: Investors Earn 12% Lending To Small Business
- New York Times: A Robotic Dog’s Mortality
- BBC News: Fitbit shares soar on first day of trading in New York
- Reuters: Alibaba's Ant Financial valued at $45 billion after new funding: source
- MQL5 Blogs: Report: India "the new China for smartphones"?
- BBC News: Russian fury at Belgium asset seizure in Yukos oil case
- CNBC: Citigroup to shift European retail banking HQ to Dublin
- MQL5 Blogs: FedEx profit, revenue miss estimates as strong dollar weighs
- MarketWatch: Amazon, Uber pose threat to FedEx, UPS
- New York Times: How Europe Is Going After Amazon, Google and Other U.S. Tech Giants
- Deutsche Welle: Toyota in defense mode after exec drug charges
- Bloomberg: Swiss Watch Exports Slump Most Since 2009 Amid Apple Watch Debut
Self-development for traders
- MQL5 Blogs: Max Keiser: Debt slaves who think they are free - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: Video Interview With Al Brooks
- MarketWatch: The most hated stocks on Wall Street
- MarketWatch: The six best sectors for 2015’s second half
- CNBC: If bonds get rocked, these investors are the ones to watch
- CNNMoney: Are you investing enough abroad?
- Forbes: Forbes Billionaires: Full List Of The 500 Richest People In The World 2015
- MarketWatch: Billionaires share these 3 traits
- Forbes: The Risks In Taking A Vacation