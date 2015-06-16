Max Keiser: Debt slaves who think they are free - Video

Why do citizens consider that immigration problems are graver than the economic ones? In their recent episode of Keiser report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the recent big case of HSBC tax evasion and money laundering.

They also touch the topic of bond bubble noting that companies sell more bonds than ever in their last minute effort. The hosts wonder when the bubble bursts, as the charts are hinting at it.



In the second half of the program, Max interviews Nick Broomfield, a documentary filmmaker, about whether #BlackLivesMatter when NHI (‘no humans involved’).





