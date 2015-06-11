Dollar broadly higher vs peers; fresh reports on tap

On Thursday the greenback rose against its main rivals regaining ground from the previous session's losses as market players awaited the release of fresh U.S. data.



Speculation that the United States could be edging towards its first interest rate rise kept upward pressure on global bond yields and the dollar.



U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data are to be released later in the global day.

"The day is going to be dominated in the end by whether signs of spring in the U.S. economy have continued, will Americans come out and flash cash at last," Reuters referred to Kit Juckes, head of global currency strategy at Societe Generale, as saying.



The euro dropped 0.51% vs the dollar to trade at 1.1266 as uncertainty over Greece continued to weigh on the single currency, although hopes for an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal lent some support.

The dollar strengthened against the yen, with USD/JPY higher 0.82% to 123.65, bouncing off Wednesday’s lows of 122.45.

Sterling dropped 0.37% to $1.5472, while USD/CHF climbed 0.29% to trade at 0.9341.

Aussie dipped some 0.025 to settle at 0.7732, while kiwi tumbled to 0.700700.