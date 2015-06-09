Gold price chart forecast Gold Collect Energy While The Dollar Take A Breath
Trading Strategies

Gold price chart forecast Gold Collect Energy While The Dollar Take A Breath

9 June 2015, 07:36
hermanfendy
[Deleted]
0
218

Gold scored gains on Tuesday (09/06)) this morning and moved off the range in the middle of the weakening u.s. dollar. However, the increase is still located near the low level 12 weeks due to investors who still yammer busy observe implementation time levels rise in U.S. interest rates.

 

 


Gold
Spot gold stable in price $1, 174.35 per ounce at 7: 35 PM GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in lumping the previous session. Gold had degenerated into position $1, 162.35 on Friday, the lowest level since March 19, mantapnya NFP data, after the U.S. became the underpinning of his livestock interest rates The Fed from a low level in September. Rising interest rates can eliminate the attractiveness of assets non-interest such as gold.

Meanwhile, gold futures on the Comex Division of the New York for August delivery rising 0.09 percent to thin $1, 174.70 per troy ounce. China and India compete for position as the world's largest gold consumer countries.


The US Data And Greece Crisis
Traders will still be watching us economic data even more, which one that will be released at night is data JOLT. U.s. economic data will be used as a reference for a possible rise in interest rates this year.

The development about the Greece debt crisis have also been noted. Greece declared his promise to compromise with creditors in favor of paying off debts, especially since the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, has already warned that the time to reform the Fund assistance Greece is up. The failure of the negotiations can be a fresh wind for gold prices.

#gold, forecast, analysis