Gold price chart forecast Gold Collect Energy While The Dollar Take A Breath

Gold scored gains on Tuesday (09/06)) this morning and moved off the range in the middle of the weakening u.s. dollar. However, the increase is still located near the low level 12 weeks due to investors who still yammer busy observe implementation time levels rise in U.S. interest rates.
The development about the Greece debt crisis have also been noted. Greece declared his promise to compromise with creditors in favor of paying off debts, especially since the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, has already warned that the time to reform the Fund assistance Greece is up. The failure of the negotiations can be a fresh wind for gold prices.
recomended product
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/hermanfendy
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5481
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5480