Gold price chart forecast Gold Collect Energy While The Dollar Take A Breath

Gold scored gains on Tuesday (09/06)) this morning and moved off the range in the middle of the weakening u.s. dollar. However, the increase is still located near the low level 12 weeks due to investors who still yammer busy observe implementation time levels rise in U.S. interest rates.





Gold

Spot gold stable in price $1, 174.35 per ounce at 7: 35 PM GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in lumping the previous session. Gold had degenerated into position $1, 162.35 on Friday, the lowest level since March 19, mantapnya NFP data, after the U.S. became the underpinning of his livestock interest rates The Fed from a low level in September. Rising interest rates can eliminate the attractiveness of assets non-interest such as gold.





Meanwhile, gold futures on the Comex Division of the New York for August delivery rising 0.09 percent to thin $1, 174.70 per troy ounce. China and India compete for position as the world's largest gold consumer countries.









The US Data And Greece Crisis

Traders will still be watching us economic data even more, which one that will be released at night is data JOLT. U.s. economic data will be used as a reference for a possible rise in interest rates this year.



