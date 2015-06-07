Indicator of price reversal

The market has two main states: it is a trend or a flat. Extremely rare is the most dangerous as it seems to me his condition - a "horizontal", when in fact our timeframe the price does not fluctuate. But this is not about him. Always we want to define the pivot point of the price movement. In either of the first two states. Such kind of peaks extremes. Trend indicators we always show the main direction of the price movement, but to determine the turning points are good oscillators. Although they are extremely dangerous to use against the trend, but many of them are constantly in use. I use me. All of them are not devoid of drawbacks: can indefinitely remain overbought or oversold. And opening at this moment, waiting to roll back often we catch the foot, and the price is not in our party does not start the movement, but the light could get out of the area. Such a situation is extremely unpleasant.

You can use several oscillators and have come in their simultaneous signals. But, as practice shows, these oscillators at the same time should be four. In my template it was Stoch, RSI, MFI, CCI. With their help it was possible in the preparation of a specific good that pivot point is determined. But they're not all taken into account, and with them the price curve is almost nowhere to be seen. As a result, I wrote my oscillator Prise Reversal. Actually it laid one simple idea: if he went into the overbought or oversold, when a small loss transaction should I get a plus, however small, but steady. Of course, we must always choose a comfortable time frame and define these zones. Standard zones 20 and 80 give a good result:

In history it looks pretty good on all major currency pairs, but it turned out that for more accurate input is not superfluous to use this indicator in conjunction with the standard ADX. Here we are only interested in the value of the main line. Transactions will be smaller, but they will be more accurate. It all depends on what levels of ADX and Prise Reversal define yourself:

Experience has shown that trade on these two indicators does not give big profits, but it gives you the opportunity to go into a plus stable at quite reasonable loss.