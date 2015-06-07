EUR/USD - Post-NFP and Technical Developments to Watch: key trend line resistance at 1.1380

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.08 10:13

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB Group) - Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and Gold (based on efxnews article)



EUR/USD: Bearish end to last week. The sought bid areas(1.1175 & 1.1113) were both passed after the stronger than expected NFP. The decline also made the pair end the week below the weekly mid body point (of the falling benchmark candle a fortnight ago) 1.1233 hence keeping weekly downside pressure intact (a lower high this week and the correction should be completed). In the hourly graph a bearish triangle has been created since the low point Friday afternoon so more selling should be in the pipeline.





EUR/GBP: Lower within the triangle. After having stalled and turned lower at the 78.6% Fibo point the pair on Friday accelerated the decline (that primarily should be targeting 0.7127 (78.6% of the recent advance). Below 0.7253 more supply is expected to hit the market.





Spot Gold: Targeting 1,153 next. Buyers responded to weekly losses before the closing bell rang on Fri, but with a medium-term "B-wave low" taken out the downside potential just increased and a short-term "Equality point" at 1.153 acts as primary attraction/resistance to explore. Lower targets at 1,143/38 also exist at least as long as not moving back over 1,204.



