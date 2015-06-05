NZD/USD
Analytics & Forecasts

NZD/USD

5 June 2015, 12:16
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
146
NZD/USD is a downtrend based on Double top on 0.7200, currently below of R1, and 18MA, there is a strong support on 0.7081, once break this support it could be touch 0.7000.
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