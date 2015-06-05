All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts NZD/USD 5 June 2015, 12:16 Lalit Matta 0 146 NZD/USD is a downtrend based on Double top on 0.7200, currently below of R1, and 18MA, there is a strong support on 0.7081, once break this support it could be touch 0.7000. #nzd/usd Source To add comments, please log in or register (13 FEBRUARY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Short-term Kiwi boost Analytics & Forecasts 183 0 (10 AUGUST 2017)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:NZD/USD tumbles as RBNZ talks the Kiwi down Market News 478 0 1 Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - UOB Analytics & Forecasts 194 0 Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - UOB Analytics & Forecasts 192 0 1 NZD/USD: the pair’s dynamics depends on the dynamics of the US dollar Analytics & Forecasts 270 0 Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY - UOB Analytics & Forecasts 204 0 1 Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - UOB Analytics & Forecasts 280 0 2 Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD - Barclays Analytics & Forecasts 275 0 1 Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY - UOB Analytics & Forecasts 237 0 1 Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD - Barclays Analytics & Forecasts 229 0 1 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 19 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 19 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 26 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 28 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 25 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 28 0 201 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 36 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB