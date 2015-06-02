U.S. stocks open weaker on Greek worries and currency volatility; Fresh data on tap

On Tuesday Wall Street opened lower as investors were nervous about the outcome of the Greece talks and continued volatility in currency markets.

The S&P 500 opened 6 points, or 0.3%, lower at 2,105.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 46 points, or 0.3%, to 17,991.



The Nasdaq Composite began the session down 18 points, or 0.4%, at 5,064.

Markets were also nervous ahead of fresh data which could point to the timing of the U.S. rate hike. April factory orders are due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) Tuesday. Demand for manufactured goods is likely to have been flat after a strong showing in March, says Reuters.



The auto industry will release data on sales for May and analysts expect demand to have been flat or slightly lower in comparison with 2014.

"If the Fed keeps delaying and doesn't start the process of a rate hike, they are going to lose credibility," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, which oversees about $1 billion.