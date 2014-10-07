Latest Tesla Vehicle has entered the Chengdu market







The company also launched its first super charger facility in Chengdu, which is the company's 17th in China. Tesla's service center in Chengdu will reportedly become the company's first service center in the southwestern region of mainland China.In April 2014, Tesla officially entered the Chinese market and delivered the first batch of cars to users in Beijing and Shanghai. In July, the company set up service centers in Hangzhou and Shenzhen, and delivered products to local consumers.So far the company has four stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, respectively; and it established six service centers in total in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. Tesla has built 17 super chargers in mainland China, located in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, and Chengdu. The company aims to deploy over 380 destination chargers in 55 cities and regions across China and it will set up service centers in cities like Xi'an and Wuhan before the end of the year.Jerome Guillen, Tesla's vice president for global sales and service, said during an interview that they track the market demand and build retail stores and service centers accordingly. In 2013, Tesla delivered 20,000 Model S cars and they plan to deliver 35,000 in 2014.