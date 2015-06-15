10 Monday Reads - Billionaire Bunkers, What Small Investors Can Learn, Wall Street Cop Ben Lawsky, ‘Buy’ Buttons With Big Challenges, and more

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- Horizons: Markets Are Jittery as Fed Gears Up to Increase Rates (WSJ) but see Don’t Fear Fed’s Rates ‘Liftoff’ (WSJ)
- Billionaire Bunkers: Exclusive Look Inside the World’s Largest Planned Doomsday Escape (Forbes)
- All the Clean-Energy Successes That Came Out of the Program Mostly Known for the Solyndra Flop (Slate)
- Less Is More: What Small Investors Can Learn From a Pension Giant (MoneyBeat)
- 4 ways to face your investing fears (Marketwatch)
- Wall Street Cop Ben Lawsky: ‘That Was What Surprised Me, the Obviousness of It’ (NY Mag) see also Hauling Finance Out of the ’50s into the 21st century. (Chief Investment Officer)
- Gilded Age of Art Draws Billionaires to $3.4 Billion Basel Fair (Bloomberg)
- Why ‘Buy’ Buttons Will Pose Big Challenges for Google, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter (Re/Code)
- Life with Tesla Model S: Local supercharger joys & frustrations (VentureBeat)
- Magna Carta, Still Posing a Challenge at 800 (NYT)
What are you reading?