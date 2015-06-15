10 Monday Reads - Billionaire Bunkers, What Small Investors Can Learn, Wall Street Cop Ben Lawsky, ‘Buy’ Buttons With Big Challenges, and more

Horizons: Markets Are Jittery as Fed Gears Up to Increase Rates (WSJ) but see Don’t Fear Fed’s Rates ‘Liftoff’ (WSJ)

Don’t Fear Fed’s Rates ‘Liftoff’ (WSJ) Billionaire Bunkers: Exclusive Look Inside the World’s Largest Planned Doomsday Escape (Forbes)

All the Clean-Energy Successes That Came Out of the Program Mostly Known for the Solyndra Flop (Slate)

Less Is More: What Small Investors Can Learn From a Pension Giant (MoneyBeat)

4 ways to face your investing fears (Marketwatch)

Wall Street Cop Ben Lawsky: ‘That Was What Surprised Me, the Obviousness of It’ (NY Mag) see also Hauling Finance Out of the ’50s into the 21st century. (Chief Investment Officer)

Hauling Finance Out of the ’50s into the 21st century. (Chief Investment Officer) Gilded Age of Art Draws Billionaires to $3.4 Billion Basel Fair (Bloomberg)

Why ‘Buy’ Buttons Will Pose Big Challenges for Google, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter (Re/Code)

Life with Tesla Model S: Local supercharger joys & frustrations (VentureBeat)

Magna Carta, Still Posing a Challenge at 800 (NYT)

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