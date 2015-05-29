10 Friday Reads - the Economist Who Realized How Crazy We Are, “Financial Porn”, How To Break FIFA, and more

Michael Lewis on Dick Thaler, the Economist Who Realized How Crazy We Are (BV)

11% of hedge funds manage 92% of total industry capital (CIO) see also The Billion Dollar Club (TRB)

Lehman Brothers ex-CEO blames everyone else for financial crisis (Politico)

Why Do Former High-School Athletes Make More Money? Research hasn’t yet borne out whether sports breed go-getters or whether they attract kids with a knack for navigating the professional world. (The Atlantic)

What Will Happen to a Generation of Wall Street Traders Who Have Never Seen a Rate Hike? (Bloomberg)see also Taper Tantrum Victims Make Way for New Trio of Fragile Countries (Bloomberg)

4 Signs You May Be Addicted to “Financial Porn” (Time)

Everything Google just announced at its I/O developer conference (Quartz) see also All the Cool Stuff Google Just Announced, Ranked by Coolness (Slate)

Neil deGrasse Tyson on Pluto and Science Groupies (Esquire)

Scientists Discover Sudden Melting in the Antarctic (Smithsonian)

Nate Silver: How To Break FIFA (fivethirtyeight)

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