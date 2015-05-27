GOLD Technical Analysis - price was reversed to primary bearish by daily breakdown

D1 price is on breakdown for trying to cross 1185.50 support level for the breakdown to be continuing. The price is reversed from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition on close D1 bar.



Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below on close bar for breakdown



The price broke Ichimoku cloud/kumo and came to the primary bearish zone

The nearest support level for D1 price is 1185.50

Resistance

Support

1214.81

1185.50 1232.40

N/A

If daily price will break 1185.50 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing.

If not so the price will be ranging between 1185.50 support and 1232.40 resistance.



Recommendation for short: watch D1 price to break 1185.50 support for possible sell trade

Recommendation to go long: N/A



Trading Summary: breakdown



SUMMARY : bearish



TREND

: breakdown