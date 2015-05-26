Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Still Waiting for Direction

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

rices accelerated upward, advancing to the highest level in three weeks. Near-term resistance is at 11898, the 50% Fibonacci retracement, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 61.8% level at 11960.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are consolidating after breaking range resistance and setting a new record high. From here, a daily close above the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 2140.70 exposes the 61.8% level at 2159.30.



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSISPrices continue to consolidate after recoiling from resistance below $1250.oz. A close below trend line resistance-turned-support at 1204.19 exposes the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1193.38. Near-term resistance is at 1232.30, the May 18 high.













CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices remain locked in a choppy consolidation range below the $70/barrel figure. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement exposes the 38.2% level at 60.27. Alternatively, a move above trend line resistance at 67.68 targets the 23.6% Fib expansion at 69.70.