FX Review FxTaTrader Weekly Strategy Week 21 / Sunday 17-May-2015

In this article I will provide my view on the CHF/JPY and the GBP/AUD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the FxTaTrader weekly strategy . I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.

Open/pending positions of last week

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is showing increase of momentum.

The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

This pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Weekly Review Strategy Wk20 where the pair was tipped for going long. The pair found the uptrend again in week 18 after a strong pullback during the last 2 months. The pair found support around the 23,6% Fibo level measured from the low of Jan 14 at 114,079 and the high of the day after at 138,870. The pair offered a good opportunity in week 19 week and (pending) orders have been opened for this pair. The CHF is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and has a currency score of 8. The JPY is a weak currency and has a currency score of 1 for several weeks. With a Currency score difference of 7 and the CHF better classified it is an interesting pair.Ranking and rating list Week 21Rank: 1Rating: + + +Total outlook: Up

Possible position for coming week

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend the GBP has a score of 7 and the AUD a score of 4.

In the current Ranking and Rating list of this weekend the pair has a rank of 6. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical Analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes this an attractive opportunity.





On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is positive.

The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current uptrend.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is showing increase of momentum.

The Parabolic SAR is not long but showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



GBP/AUD Weekly chart

This pair will be analyzed in detail. The pair found the uptrend again in week 18 after a strong pullback during the last 3 months. The pair found support around the 38,2% Fibo level measured from the low of Jan. 20 at 1,83416 and the high of Feb. 2 at 2,0028. The pair looks interesting in the last 2 weeks and it seems to pick up the uptrend again.Rank: 6Rating: +Based on the currency score the pair looked interesting in the last 3 months. The GBP is an average currency from a longer term perspective and had in the last weeks a score of 5 to 8. The AUD is a weak currency from a longer term perspective and had in the last weeks a score of 1 to 4. With currently a Score difference of 3 and the GBP being better classified it is an interesting pair for taking positions in the coming week.Monthly chart: UpWeekly chart: UpDaily chart: UpTotal outlook: Up