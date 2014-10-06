Weekly Trading Fundamentals October 05-12 for Dollar Index, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD (XAUUSD)

The Dollar’s rally grows more remarkable with each week…at the same time that it grows more difficult to believe.There is no denying its bullish bearing.
British Pound Forecast - British Pound Selling to Continue on Static BOE, Hawkish FOMC Minutes
The British Pound is vulnerable to continued selling as a status-quo BOE policy announcement and hawkish FOMC minutes erode the UK unit’s yield appeal.
Japanese Yen Forecast – Japanese Yen Likely to Correct Sharply Higher, but When?
The Japanese Yen fell to fresh post-financial crisis lows versus the surging US Dollar, but a clear slowdown the USDJPY rally warns that it’s near an end.
New Zealand Dollar Forecast - NZD/USD Holds September Low Ahead of China PMI’s, Fed Doves
The medium-term outlook for the NZD/USD remains bearish as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) sticks to a neutral policy stance and retains the verbal intervention on the New Zealand dollar, but the pair may face a larger correction in the days ahead should the fresh back of central bank rhetoric coming out of the Federal Reserve drag on interest rate expectations.
Australian Dollar Forecast - AUD Hangs Hopes On US Dollar Exhaustion Amid Status-Quo RBA Bets
The Australian Dollar faces an uninspiring fundamental backdrop over the coming week, which leaves recovery hopes to hang on weakness for its US namesake.
Gold Forecast - Gold Eyes 2013 Lows Post NFPs- Fed Minutes in Focus
Gold prices are markedly lower this week with the precious metal off by more than 2.1% to trade at $1191 ahead of the New York close on Friday.