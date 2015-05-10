Max Keiser: Economics of low wages - Video

"Collusions at the top" - this is how the new episode of Keiser report program is entitled.



In a nutshell, Stacy Herbert and Max Keiser are going to discuss why productivity gains go to owners of capital rather than providers of labour to create that wealth. Moreover, union membership is declining while temp work, just as “mini-jobs” in Germany and zero hour contracts in the United Kingdom, is rising, representing a means removing collective bargaining power from workers while owners of capital and corporations gain power through collective bargaining agreements known as international ‘free trade’ deals negotiated by their union rep - the US State Department.





